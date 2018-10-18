Panthers dominate Distrcit 5 3A Cross Country
By:
FRED DAVIS
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
The Snake River Cross Country teams were expected to perform well on Wednesday as the District 5 Cross Country Championships were held at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, but nobody could have expected the things turned out and how dominate the harriers in Purple and Black were. To find out all about the action, please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Morning News.
Category: