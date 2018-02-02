Panthers storm past Beavers

The Snake River Lady Panthers have been ranked in the top five all season long and have been pencilled in to participate in the 3A state tournament for most of the season. Then came a pair of games against the Marsh Valley Eagles a couple of weeks ago. Back to back losses to the Eagles have the Panthers backed up to the wall and they needed a big effort to get things back on track for the remainder of the season and the District 5 3A tournament.

They got just what they needed on Thursday night when American Falls came calling in the first round of the tournament. The Panthers used their height inside and the quickness and ball handling of senior guard Kelsey Higginson in the first half before turning the game over to the reserves in an overwhelming victory over the Beavers by a final of 62-13.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Morning News.