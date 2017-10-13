Panthers throttle Beavers

THOMAS — The Snake River Panthers throttled the American Falls Beavers 41-8 in the second annual Armed Services Appreciation Bowl Friday night at Harrison Field.

American Falls (2-5) began the game at their own 10-yard line. Seven plays later, the Beavers turned the ball over, as quarterback Boone Giulio's pass intended for Russell Adkins fell incomplete. The home team took over at the AFHS 34-yard line. Six plays later, Panthers quarterback Coby Young found receiver Clancy Thomas for a 5-yard score. Young's point after made the score 7-0 in favor of SRHS.

The visitors would then turn the ball over on downs on their next possession, and Snake River took over at the AFHS 11-yard line. Treyton Young scored on the next play from 6 yards out, and after Coby Young's point after, the home team led 14-0.

