Panthers Varsity Football Camp opens

With exactly 38 days until the High School football season kicks off for the 2018 season, football camps are opening up all around the area. That's right, just a couple of days over five weeks until football returns in full force around Bingham County and south eastern Idaho.

Things got underway today at Snake River High School as the Panther Varsity Football Camp got underway. The Snake River Coaching staff is running the camp and they welcomed a good number of campers who were ready and raring to get things going after having spent a good portion of the early part of summer in the weight room. The boys were ready for some drills to begin the process of getting them ready for the fall season and Friday Night Lights.

While most of the drills were being run at less than full speed, you could see the excitement in the campers eyes when they began throwing the ball out of actual Panther formations and handing the ball off to the likes of returning All State running back Treyton Young.

