Pappy's, Reeling Trout close doors

Several days after a new Dollar Tree opened here,two other merchants closed their doors. Reeling Trout, a beer and wine venue in a small strip mall on Meridian, and Pappy's an ice cream shop and diner are now closed indefinitely. A note on Pappy's door explained the reason for the closure. "After extensive research and planning, we were hopeful that we had conceptualized a strategy that might contribute positively to local communities," the note read. "Despite our best efforts, our business model did not work."