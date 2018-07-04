Patriot Field Memorial Wall unveiled on July 4

After the unveiling of Bingham County's Memorial Wall at Patriot Field, people from the audience came up to point out the names of loved ones to their families and friends in attendance.Stewart Portela, veteran and a VFW teacher of the year, gave the keynote remarks at the unveiling of Bingham County's Memorial Wall at Patriot Field on July 4.At the unveiling of Bingham County's Memorial Wall at Patriot Field, members of the Blackfoot American Legion Post 23 gave a 21-gun salute to honor those from the county who were killed or missing in action.At the unveiling of Bingham County's Memorial Wall at Patriot Field, members of the audience stand reverently as the names of those killed or missing in action are read aloud.At the unveiling of Bingham County's Memorial Wall at Patriot Field, a lone piper marched to wall and then turned to march out of the park and into the distance while playing Amazing Grace.
The Memorial Wall of 115 names was unveiled on the Fourth of July at Patriot Field in an hour long ceremony that commemorated Bingham County's war dead.The keynote speaker for the event was Stewart Portela, a Firth school teacher, veteran and a Veterans of Foreign Wars teacher of the year.
Portela's theme was inspired by the famous words of Civil War Brigadier General Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, which he quoted:
“In great deeds, something abides. On great fields, something stays. Forms change and pass; bodies disappear; but spirits linger, to consecrate ground for the vision-place of souls…"
Portela invoked Chamberlain's words for the creation of Bingham County's own Memorial Wall: "These types of memorials give the community an appreciation of the vision-place of souls since by coming here, we start to see these veterans and come to know them … We can read the names and feel the letters but can we reach the vision-place of souls? Ponder the dream and get to know the names on this wall … Every name is a story."
