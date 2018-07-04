Patriot Field Memorial Wall unveiled on July 4

The Memorial Wall of 115 names was unveiled on the Fourth of July at Patriot Field in an hour long ceremony that commemorated Bingham County's war dead.The keynote speaker for the event was Stewart Portela, a Firth school teacher, veteran and a Veterans of Foreign Wars teacher of the year.

Portela's theme was inspired by the famous words of Civil War Brigadier General Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, which he quoted:

“In great deeds, something abides. On great fields, something stays. Forms change and pass; bodies disappear; but spirits linger, to consecrate ground for the vision-place of souls…"

Portela invoked Chamberlain's words for the creation of Bingham County's own Memorial Wall: "These types of memorials give the community an appreciation of the vision-place of souls since by coming here, we start to see these veterans and come to know them … We can read the names and feel the letters but can we reach the vision-place of souls? Ponder the dream and get to know the names on this wall … Every name is a story."

