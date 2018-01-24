Patriot Field website debuts

Bingham County Commissioners are excited to announce the launch of a new website (www.PatriotFieldMemorial.com) that pays tribute to veterans from Bingham County.

People are asked to check the website to make sure "your hero's name" is listed. If you know of a veteran who is not listed, visit the "submit information" on the website. The requirement is veteran must have lived in Bingham County during any time of their life, be it as a child or adult.

Martha Overdorf, Bingham County Veterans' Project Clerk, has worked seven months compiling names and information about veterans who have lived in Bingham County.

To "find your hero," visit www.PatriotFieldMemorial.com. There is a tab to submit information about a veteran who is not listed and a place to share stories.

The veterans are listed alphabetically.

"This is an open website for the public to add additional information or update the information.

On the website, there is also a place to donate to help raise funds for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field.

In late 2016, county officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Patriot Field, a veteran’s memorial located on North Ash, across the street from the county courthouse. In connection with Patriot Field, this new website provides a comprehensive list of individuals from Bingham County who have served in the military and seeks to pay special tribute to individuals who have lost their lives while enlisted in military service.

To read the full story, see it in the Wednesday, Jan. 24, edition of the Morning News.