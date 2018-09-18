Is Paulette Jordan's campaign falling apart?

For the second time this year, Paulette Jordan's campaign for governor has lost top personnel. Her campaign manager Michael Rosenow, communications director Lisa Newcomb, and campaign event scheduler Leah Nemeroff all resigned on Friday.

Jordan's campaign organization issued a press release on Saturday saying that Jordan “believes that she needs a campaign manager who understands Idaho, its citizens and needs."

In addition, the press release also said that the campaign was undergoing a "leadership transition" that had been in train for a month.

Just before the resignations last week, the campaign had hired four new staff. The press release said there were plans to hire even more staff in the upcoming weeks.

