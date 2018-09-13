Payne wins Miss Russet crown

Seven Shelley High School seniors competed for the title of Miss Russet 2018-2019 on Wednesday evening. The pageant took place in the Performing Arts Center at Hillcrest High School in Ammon.

Kenzie Payne was crowned Miss Russet 2018-2019. She won a scholarship worth $1,750. She was also recognized for selling the most tickets and the Spirit of Shelley award that was determined by all the Miss Russet committee members. She also won a photo montage by Baron Photography.

Miss Russet represents the City of Shelley during all its activities throughout the year. She and her court will be handing out free potatoes during Idaho Spud Day on Saturday, Sept. 15.

