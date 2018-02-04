'Person of interest' in custody

According to the Fort Hall Police Department, 20 year-old Francisco Martinez of Fort Hall was discovered deceased on the scene at a house fire on B street in the Fort Hall Townsite. Martinez’s death remains an open case and is currently under investigation by the Fort Hall Police Department and FBI.

On Friday night, 32 year-old Rydon Teton (aka Rydon Dixey) of Fort Washakie, Wyoming was apprehended and taken into custody as a person of interest related to Martinez death, as well, on a Tribal warrant charge for Unlawful Use of a weapon.

Rydon Teton is being held with no bond in the Fort Hall Jail.

The Fort Hall Police Department (FHPD) is seeking any information from the community regarding Francisco Martinez death, if you have any information, please contact the Fort Hall Police at (208) 238-4000 or text anonymous to TIP411 (847-411).