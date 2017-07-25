Pioneer Day celebrated at Shelley Park

This team pulled the covered wagon around the grounds at the North Bingham County Historical Park on Monday evening as part of the Pioneer Day Celebration. Mark and Merlin Morgan were the wagon masters. The horses are Morgan-Percheron crosses named Pete and Jake.Aria Jolley, 10, Aurora Jolley, 13, Isabelle Jolley, 10, and Aibhlin Clark, 9, enjoyed the swing at the North Bingham County Historical Park during the Pioneer Day Celebration on Monday.Eden Borup, 5, enjoys the teeter-totter with her father, Daniel, on Monday during the Pioneer Day Celebration at the North Bingham County Historical Park in Shelley.Morgan Reynolds works to lace a wooden round to make a toy on Monday during the Pioneer Day Celebration at the North Bingham County Historical Park in Shelley.Vince Crofts and Mindi Palmer played Western songs in the school on the North Bingham County Historical Park on Monday evening during the Pioneer Day Celebration in Shelley.Katie Searle (on left) and LuDene Malcom played trail songs on Monday evening Monday at the Pioneer Day Celebration at the North Bingham County Historical Park in Shelley.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Shelley, ID

It was a lovely evening to celebrate Pioneer Day. On this day in 1847, early members of the LDS Church arrived in the Salt Lake Valley. The celebration took place in the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley.
There was food, lots of music, square dancing, toy making and a wagon ride pulled by two draft horses.
Event organizer Jessica Leavitt said, "We wanted to tie the mission of the historical park—portraying history—and the needs of the community together—celebrating Pioneer Day. Volunteers put in hours of hours of preparation; I was pleased with the community turnout. We have some tweaking to do but I'm looking forward to next year."
