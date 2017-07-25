Pioneer Day celebrated at Shelley Park

It was a lovely evening to celebrate Pioneer Day. On this day in 1847, early members of the LDS Church arrived in the Salt Lake Valley. The celebration took place in the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley.

There was food, lots of music, square dancing, toy making and a wagon ride pulled by two draft horses.

Event organizer Jessica Leavitt said, "We wanted to tie the mission of the historical park—portraying history—and the needs of the community together—celebrating Pioneer Day. Volunteers put in hours of hours of preparation; I was pleased with the community turnout. We have some tweaking to do but I'm looking forward to next year."

