Police ID man fatally shot in Pocatello

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Pocatello.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Lawrence McClellon was armed with a gun during his encounter with law enforcement officers. McClellon died at the scene Friday night and there were no other injuries.

The Idaho State Journal reports an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

Authorities say the snow fell on the Pocatello area made collecting evidence such as shell casings difficult for investigators.

The incident was the second police-involved shooting in the Pocatello area in the past three weeks. On Nov. 30 Pocatello police opened fire on suspects in a car, wounding two of the people inside. Bannock County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in an officer involved shooting in the 1500 block of Homer Drive in Pocatello.

The Bingham County/Blackfoot Police department joint detectives division ​is the lead agency in the investigation of this incident.

Detectives are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and processing the scene so no details will be release at this time. An autopsy has been setup for the Dec. 26.