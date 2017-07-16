Police Log

Items of note from July 1-6.

Bingham County Sheriff

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: July 1, 10:37 a.m.: A man said his ex took items from the property last night while doing a lot of property damage. He also said he caught his ex and his son doing it.

OFFICER IMPERSONATION: July 1, 4:23 p.m.: A caller said there is a person with a siren on his truck but no uniform that is posing as an officer and trying to arrest people.

FIREWORKS: July 1: Several people called with complaints that fireworks are scaring their animals.

BOATER ASSIST: July 2, 5:30 p.m.: A caller requested assistance for people on a boat that entered the water at Sportsman's Access. They said everyone has a lifejacket and water, but no food.

ON FIRE: July 3, 2:12 p.m.: A caller reported that a field is on fire next to a house on Highway 26.

HAY BALE: July 4, 12:15 a.m.: A caller in Firth reported that someone threw a bale of hay in their driveway.

THEFT: July 4, 9:36 p.m.: A man in Shelley said two people are taking thins off his front deck and then he took their keys with their car in the middle of the road.

LOCKED IN A SHED: July 5, 9:39 a.m.: A caller said a man is wandering around saying that someone is locked in a shed.

GRAND THEFT: July 5, 6:28 p.m.: A man in Firth reported the theft of a dirt bike.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: July 6, 4:15 p.m.: A caller reported that someone came to the ER and said they were sexually assaulted and did a rape kit.

Blackfoot Police

HOT DOG: July 1, 4:15 p.m.: A caller reported that a dog has been left in a vehicle in the Ridley's parking lot.

TRAPPED AT THE RODEO: July 1, 8:03 p.m.: A caller said someone has tied the metal gates at the rodeo shut with twine and said people would be trapped inside if there was an emergency.

FIREWORKS: July 1: Several people called to complain about people shooting off fireworks.

NO HABLA ESPANOL: July 2, 5:42 p.m.: A woman said someone broke into her apartment and labeled her pills in Spanish instead of English.

BURGLARY: July 3, 8:51 p.m.: A caller at Walmart reported a female shoplifter running away with shopping bags and a backpack. An arrest was made.

TABLE TAKEN: July 4, 10 p.m.: A caller reported the theft of a coffee table from the front yard.

DRUG DEAL: July 6, 8:36 p.m.: A caller said two people are behind a business "exchanging" narcotics.

Aberdeen Police

FIRECRACKERS: July 3, 2:25 a.m.: A caller said four juveniles are throwing firecrackers and they want them to be quiet.

LAWN CHAIRS: July 6, 6:53 a.m.: A caller reported that lawn chairs were taken from their yard and run over.

GOLF COURSE VANDALIZED: July 6, 12:04 p.m.: Hazard Creek Golf Course reported that someone has damaged one of the greens.

Shelley Police

GRAND THEFT: July 2, 7:41 p.m.: A man reported that his pistol is missing.

$20: July 3, 6:27 p.m.: A woman reported that someone stole $20 from her nephew.

FIREWORKS: July 4: Multiple calls came in about people lighting fireworks.