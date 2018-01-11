Police Log

Items of note from Jan. 2-8.

Bingham County Sheriff

12 GUAGE: Jan. 2, 4:40 p.m.: A man reported losing a Remington 12 Guage at McTucker Ponds.

VEHICLE FIRE: Jan. 2, 11:23 p.m.: A caller reported a vehicle on fire that is in the median on I-15 at milepost 93.

PROWLER: Jan. 3, 12:19 a.m.: A caller reported people outside their home on Highway 91.

NO MEMORY: Jan. 3, 4:06 a.m.: A caller at the Fort Hall Casino reported that a man has been "living at the casino for two days and claims he has no memory."

THEFT: Jan 3, 4:23 p.m.: A woman at AW Johnson Elementary in Firth reported the theft of more than $100 from her purse.

WATER HEATER THEFT: Jan. 4, 2:12 p.m.: A caller in Shelley reported that someone took the water heaters from the residence and requested to press charges.

BURGLARY: Jan. 4, 3:41 p.m.: A caller at the Springfield Market reported a theft and said the man is headed towards Blackfoot.

THEFT: Jan. 5, 12:36 p.m.: A caller at Idaho Supreme reported a theft of a magnetic drill press and said they have located it for sale on the internet.

WRAPPED IN A TARP: Jan. 6, 1:31 a.m.: A caller reported seeing something wrapped in a white tarp on the shoulder of the interstate near Shelley. They said it could be a body.

DUI: Jan. 6, 9:36 p.m.: A caller reported that a man driving a truck hit a pole and is trying to leave the scene. An arrest was made.

TURKEY KILLED: Jan. 8, 8:28 a.m.: A woman said two dogs just killed one of her turkeys.

THEFT: Jan. 8, 10:06 a.m.: A caller in Aberdeen reported the theft of a firearm from their residence.

Blackfoot Police

WIRE FRAUD: Jan. 2, 9:15 a.m.: A caller reported a wire fraud theft in the Facebook Marketplace in the amount of $250.

FREE MATTRESS: Jan. 2, 9:45 a.m.: A woman reported that someone dropped off a mattress in the middle of her yard.

BURGLARY: Jan. 2, 5:47 p.m.: A woman reported that her flatscreen TVs were stolen while she was out of town.

FIRE: Jan. 2, 6:24 p.m.: A caller at the Methodist Church reported that there is a fire in the bathroom.

EGGED: Jan. 3, 7:51 a.m.: A caller reported that someone egged two vehicles.

SHIRTLESS MAN: Jan. 3, 4:24 p.m.: A woman said she saw a shirtless man that looked like he was whipping a female inside a residence.

BURGLARY: Jan. 4, 3:46 p.m.: A caller at Odell's Furniture reported that someone broke into their shed and stole $7,000 to $8,000 worth of items.

DUMPSTER PRANK: Jan. 5, 11:49 a.m.: A man reported that someone has turned his dumpster around so the trash company cannot empty it.

SHOPLIFTER: Jan. 6, 12:50 p.m.: A caller at Ridley's reported having a shoplifter detained. An arrest was made.

VEHICLE MAKEOVER: Jan. 8, 2:09 p.m.: A woman said her vehicle has makeup smeared all over it.

ASSAULT: Jan. 8, 11:01 p.m.: A man said he was threatened by another man who grabbed his arm and got in his face at Hardbodies Gym.

NAUGHTY NEIGHBOR: Jan. 9, 11:55 a.m.: A woman said her neighbor has been sitting with the door open all day and yelling and using obscene language.

Aberdeen Police

THROWING ROCKS: Jan. 8, 11:17 p.m.: A caller reported that juveniles are throwing rocks at vehicles driving by.