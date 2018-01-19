Police Log

Items of note from Jan. 10-17.

Bingham County Sheriff

CLUES LEFT BEHIND: Jan. 10, 9:43 a.m.: A caller in Pingree reported the theft of a tarp on a hay stack and said the suspects left a flashlight, beanie and glove at the scene.

FRAUD: Jan. 11, 2:16 p.m.: A caller at the Stop & Shop in Firth reported that a counterfeit $50 bill was used at the business. An arrest was made.

ABUSED CATS: Jan. 12, 8:55 a.m.: A caller in Firth asked to speak to someone about someone wrapping cats up with wire in the Firth area.

ROAD HAZARD: Jan. 12, 5 p.m.: A caller reported seeing a vehicle stop in the road on W. Highway 26, leave something in the road and then leave the area.

LIE DETECTOR: Jan. 15, 9:34 a.m.: A woman said her house has been broken into multiple times and it could be one of three people. She requested to have those people take a lie detector test.

SYSTEM FAILURE: Jan. 17, 8:05 a.m.: A man said someone broke into his residence and stole his security system.

HARASSMENT: Jan. 17, 10:45 a.m.: A woman said someone has been harassing her and left dog excrement on her porch.

Blackfoot Police

EXPLOSION: Jan. 10, 4:04 a.m. A caller reported hearing what sounded like an explosion coming from the area of the airport or interstate.

THEFT: Jan. 10, 12:32 p.m.: A woman reported the theft of the license plates off of her vehicle.

THEFT: Jan. 10, 2:38 p.m.: A caller said that someone stole their washer.

THEFT: Jan. 10, 6:28 p.m.: A caller at Wiggles & Waggles reported the theft of $40 by a juvenile.

VEHICLE IN THE DITCH: Jan. 10, 7:25 p.m.: A caller at Arby's reported that there is a vehicle that hit the ditch and three people ran from the vehicle.

GRAND THEFT AUTO: Jan. 11, 5:16 p.m.: A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on S. Broadway St.

TV TAKEN: Jan. 11, 4:54 p.m.: A woman reported that her TV was stolen and said she thinks she knows who took it.

GRAND THEFT AUTO II: Jan. 11, 10:39 p.m.: A caller at the Best Western said a guest has reported a vehicle stolen.

NARCOTICS VIOLATION: Jan. 12, 5:10 p.m.: A caller at Ridley's reported someone attempting to pass a forged check. An arrest was made.

ROAD RAGE: Jan. 13, 7:09 p.m.: A caller said two vehicles have stopped on Stout Ave. and the drivers got out and are yelling at each other.

ON THIN ICE: Jan. 15, 11:05 a.m.: A caller said there are six juveniles skating on the ice at Jensen Grove and they are worried about the ice melting.

BURGLARY: Jan. 16, 10:53 p.m.: A caller at Ridley's reported a male stealing a case of beer.

BATTERY: Jan. 17, 10:18 a.m.: A woman said that a bus driver battered her child and that nothing has been done by the school or the bus company.

Shelley Police

RUNNING CAR: Jan. 11, 3:53 p.m.: A man said his wife locked the keys in the car and it is still running and has rolled into their house.