Police Log

Items of note from Jan. 18-26.

(No information was available for Jan. 19-21.)

Bingham County Police

EXPLOSIVE DEVICE: Jan. 18, 11:22 a.m.: Dispatch received a report of an explosive device in Aberdeen.

TRESPASSERS: Jan. 18, 2:03 p.m.: A woman said she has video of people who keep coming onto her property.

BATTERY: Jan. 23, 2:46 a.m.: A woman reported that someone "choked her out" and said her earring was ripped out of her ear.

Blackfoot Police

PEDESTRIAN HIT: Jan. 17, 4:30 p.m.: A caller at the Family Dollar reported an accident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

BEER BURGLAR: Jan. 17, 11:29 p.m.: A caller at Maverik reported that a man just left with an eight-pack of alcohol.

THEFT: Jan. 18, 1:27 p.m.: A woman reported that a man stole her weed wacker that was on her lawn.

NO MAIL: Jan. 22, 4:09 p.m.: A woman said she has been sending priority mail to her sister at the Willow's and the sister has not been receiving it.

FIGHT: Jan. 23, 3:33 p.m.: A caller said a male is having a physical altercation in the parking lot. An arrest was made.

SUSPICIOUS MALE: Jan. 24, 6:44 a.m.: A man reported seeing a male dressed in camp and wearing a ski mask that was near some cars and took off after being spotted on S. University Ave.

BAD ODOR: Jan. 24, 3:19 p.m.: A caller reported a very bad odor coming from a residence on Wildrose Lane and said there may a deceased body inside.

LEAVING THE SCENE: Jan. 24, 3:42 p.m.: A caller at BHS reported that a student hit several vehicles and left the scene.

PUSHY REPAIRMAN: Jan. 25, 1:32 p.m.: A woman asked for an officer to come by during an appointment she had agreed to with a man to get a quote on a bathroom renovation. She said she only agreed to the appointment because the man was pushy and now she is nervous for the encounter.

DNA TEST: Jan. 26, 12:13 p.m.: A caller at a business on NW Main St. reported that a year ago a female came into the store and stole a jacket. They requested to have an officer to a DNA test on chapstick that was in the coat.

Aberdeen Police

UNWANTED VISITOR: Jan. 23, 8:13 p.m.: A woman reported that she believes someone is living in her basement.