Police Log

Items of note from Jan. 26-Feb. 3.

Bingham County Sheriff

HAZARDOUS HAY: Jan. 27, 12:32 p.m.: A caller said that a truck hauling hay lost its load and there are several bales on the interstate near mile post 108.

DOT ON HIS CHEST: Jan. 30, 3:44 p.m.: A woman in Firth reported that someone pointed a gun at her husband and there was a red dot on his chest.

TRUCK ON FIRE: Jan. 31, 5:07 p.m.: A caller at Sage Hill reported that a truck has pulled over and something is on fire in the bed of the truck.

RECESS RUINED: Feb. 1, 12:40 p.m.: A caller at Snake River Middle School said they had to bring students in early from recess because of a dog that is loose on the playground and is biting at children.

DUI: Feb. 3, 5:08 a.m.: A caller reported that someone is passed out in a truck on E. E. Highway 91. An arrest was made.

Blackfoot Police

SUSPICIOUS MAN: Jan. 26, 1:23 a.m.: A woman said a man followed her home and parked behind her.

FRAUD: Jan. 26, 5:56 p.m.: A woman said someone in Georgia has taken $500 out of her checking account.

THEFT: Jan. 27, 12:44 p.m.: A caller at the Cal Store reported that someone left without paying for propane and said they have a photo of the suspect.

MAN HOLE COVER: Jan. 29, 11:01 a.m.: A called reported that the man hole cover has caved in about two feet at Wooton Way and Highland Drive.

ODD LOOKING GUY: Jan. 30, 5:24 p.m.: A man said his juvenile daughter left her email open and she has been in contact with "some guy" and the male subject "looks odd."

BURGLARY: Jan. 31, 8:42 p.m.: A caller at Cal Store reported that a male stole a pair of shoes and said the incident is on video.

GRAFFITI: Feb. 1, 10:33 a.m.: A caller reported that buildings, garbage cans and mailboxes at an apartment complex have been covered with graffiti.

THEFT: Feb. 1, 7:45 p.m.: A woman said someone broke into her apartment and several items are missing.

STORAGE UNIT BREAK-IN: Feb. 2, 11:47: A caller reported that there have been several break-ins in the storage units in the last two weeks.

YELLING FOR HELP: Feb. 2, 7:58 p.m.: A caller said there is a man down on the ground at the museum on N. Shilling Ave. and is yelling for help for a dog bite.

Aberdeen Police

GRAND THEFT AUTO: Jan. 27, 2:19 p.m.: A caller reported a 1996 Ford van stolen.

Shelley Police

GRAND THEFT RIFLE: Jan. 28, 1:09 p.m.: A caller reported his Winchester 22 semi auto rifle stolen and said the suspect is now out of state.

GRAND THEFT AUTO: Jan. 30, 6:56 a.m.: A caller reported the theft of a 2007 Pontiac.

THEFT: Feb. 3, 2:44 p.m.: A caller at Broulim's reported that a man took a whole basket full of food.