Polls open at 8 a.m.

It's Election Day. Polls will be open across the country. In Bingham County, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are 28 precincts in Bingham County in 16 polling locations.

Bring photo identification to vote.

Same day registration and voting are available at each polling place. A photo identification and some form of proof of residency is required to vote.

Voters can also sign a Personal Identification Affidavit to affirm their identity.

The General Election ballot will include races for the U.S. Representatives to Congress, state elected officials, county elected officials, Proposition One (Horse Racing) and Proposition Two (Medicaid).

The Aberdeen Plant Facility Reserve Fund Levy will again be presented to Aberdeen and Springfield voters. Voters are asked to approve a plant facility levy totaling $275,000 each year for 10 years for the first fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020. It will be used for maintenance of the school property.

A special bond election for the Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool will also take place. Voters in Blackfoot precincts number one through six will vote on this issue. The total proposed principal amount to be repaid over the 20-year life of the bonds is $3,900,000.

To read the full story, see it in the print edition.