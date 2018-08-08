Pool closing?

The Blackfoot City Council tabled a decision Tuesday night on the future of the city's municipal swimming pool until the council meets next in a special session August 21.

At that point, the council plans to decide whether to put a $3.9 million bond issue on the ballot this November or in May 2019 to refurbish the facility. The bond measure would need a super majority of two-thirds to pass.

Mayor Marc Carroll said he was going to recommend not funding the pool starting October 1, the start of the next fiscal year. The council will need to decide what to do with the pool from that point forward, he said.

"We're at a decision point when it comes to the pool," Carroll said during Tuesday's meeting. "The elephant in the room is the swimming pool. A lot of people have put a lot of effort into that pool.

