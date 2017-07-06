Pool closure off the table — for now

The City Council Chambers were filled Tuesday night when members of the community attended the City Council meeting to have their voices heard regarding the future of the pool.

During the June meeting, council members brainstormed for ideas for the future of the pool. Tuesday night Council member Bart Brown added the idea to bring the pool back to new and add a splash pad that would only be used during the summer months.

Roy Breshears, a representative for Think Bigger Blackfoot a community based organization that was initiated after the pool bond failed, presented the group’s plans for creating a recreational district. According to the group’s Facebook page it’s time for a new multi-use facility with a pool. Repairing an old building out of nostalgic fondness is not looking to the future. Breshears was asked by council member Skip Gardner, what the recreational center is and what amenities it would offer.

Read the entire article in the July 6 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News