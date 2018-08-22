Pool on life support until November

The Blackfoot City Council moved forward on several items at a special meeting held on August 21. The council voted to move the vote on the $3.9 million pool bond to the November 2018 ballot. It was originally approved for the May 2019 ballot at the previous meeting.

The council also voted amend the 2019 budget in order to keep the pool open through the week of the November election. It was originally scheduled to be closed on September 30 since there was no money to keep it open in the fiscal 2019 budget. Blackfoot's fiscal year begins on October 1.

The city council also approved a second budget change for $7,500 out of the police budget for the Snake River Animal Shelter, which operates the Blackfoot Animal Shelter. The county will match this amount. These figures were negotiated between the shelter, the city and the county. The shelter handles all the loose and stray animals for the city and surrounding areas.

Having approved the two amendments, the council voted to approve the final version of the budget unanimously.

