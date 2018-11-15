Pool refunds

The Blackfoot City Swimming Pool is now closed permanently.

Former patrons who purchased pool passes are eligible for a refund on the unused potion.

In order to receive a refund, patrons will need to fill out a claim form at City Hall, located at 157 N. Broadway, Blackfoot, Idaho.

The application process will ask for identification, address information, and the pass. If the City can verify the pass information on its computer system (which dates back to approximately November 2015), no further verification should be needed.

If the City cannot verify the pass information, patrons will need to provide proof of purchase, such as a receipt, cancelled check, or other similar information.

All claims must be filed no later than close of business on December 13, 2018. Please allow 3-4 weeks for processing of the refund.