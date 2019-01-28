Preparing for Bingham's Got Talent

After reading Elisa Magagna's article in Bingham Magazine, Ron and Dottie Barrett invited her to "jam" and visit. The three have since decided that Elisa will be joining them for the Bingham's Got Talent competition.

After initially talking with the Barretts on the phone, Elisa turned to a co-worker and said, "This is the best day ever."

Dillon Chaffin, an extremely talented graphic designer at the Morning News said, “There’s a song called THE WORST DAY SINCE YESTERDAY. Well, you’re the opposite. Everything with you is always, the best day since yesterday.”

Bingham’s Got Talent is slated for Saturday, February 16th at 6 p.m.

The event is already expected to be a huge success – as it has been in previous years. All proceeds from the event will go to the American Cancer Society.

For those who are also interested in playing at Bingham’s Got Talent, registration forms are available online at www.jasonleemumc.org, or at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church which is located at 168 S. University Ave. For inquiries, call (208)785-3611.

Additionally, if people are interested in reading Bingham Magazine, as of January 28 some free copies are still available at the Morning News located at 34 North Ash in Blackfoot.