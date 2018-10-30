Preparing for election in November

The Bingham County Commissioners were present for the official testing of the DS200, the ballot tabulating machine, on Tuesday in their chamber.

After voters have completed filling in their ballot, the ballot is then put into the DS200 to be tabulated.

"All the machines have been tested," election official Dorine Adams said. "The ballots have been put into the machine from every possible angle to make sure the machine counts the ballots accurately."

"I think there will be a lot of voters at the polls," she said. "So far in early voting, 846 people have voted. We have mailed 1,200 absentee ballots; 700 of them are already back."

Absentee voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Night, Nov. 6, to get their ballot to the County Election Office in the Bingham County Courthouse. The last day for early voting as well as same day registration and in-person voting is Friday, Nov. 2, at 5 p.m. This takes place in the Election Office in the county courthouse.

The General Election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls in Bingham County are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To vote, bring photo identification.

