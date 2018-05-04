Preparing to POUND

A POUND class at Rise Fitness celebrated Cinco de Mayo a day early on Friday. The class is taught by Kristen Phillips and Joni Merrick.

Class members use drum sticks, called rip stix, to tone their arms as well as put their bodies through cardio and Pilates.

"It is energetic with lots of toning," tPhillips said. "We drum to the beat of the music to tone the arms."

The students also go through squats, lunges and work on their abs.

"We will show you modifications as we go their the exercise," she said. "Focus on your body; listen to your body."

The class is offered at 7:20 p.m. each Tuesday at Rise Fitness, 1250 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot.