Prizes bloom for fair flowers

The Eastern Idaho State Fair (EISF) includes many categories of "home arts" the reward top entires with not only ribbons but also with gift certificates and prizes. The Flower Department is notable not only for the number of prizes given out to winners but also for the longevity of some of the entrants.

Members of the Schroeder family of Blackfoot have been entering flowers into the fair for more than forty years.

Another long-term entrant in flowers is Rosemary Ray, who has been competing in the fair since 1979.

Flower growers can still enter the products of their gardens in this year's fair on August 29 or 20. There are categories for juniors, seniors and professionals.

The rules for entering flowers can be found online at: https://funatthefair.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/FLOWERS-HANDBOOK-201...