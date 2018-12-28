'Project Cope' at Firth HIgh School

Firth High School senior Jillane Murray chose the topic "Project Cope" for her Senior Project and her STAR event for the student organization, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

"The focus of my project is different ways people can use to cope with their anxiety," Murray said. "Different people have different anxieties; I've made 'coping kits' to give people a variety of methods they can use to calm themselves down."

