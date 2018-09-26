Public hearing for proposed P&Z Comprehensive Plan scheduled

A public hearing on the proposed Comprehensive Plan for Bingham County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) will take place at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10, in Bingham County Courtroom number one.

The public hearing will follow the monthly hearing that begins at 7 p.m. on the same date.

Bingham County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Administrator Allen Jensen presented the proposed P&Z Comprehensive Plan to the county commissioners on Wednesday.

"The P&Z commissioners have been debating this for two years," he said. "The proposed plan will update the statistics used as guidelines for future changes."