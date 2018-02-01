Publisher of Morning News retires
Leonard Martin retires today, Friday, Feb. 2, after 13 years as publisher of the Morning News in Blackfoot.
"My first sales job was selling Fuller brushes door-to-door when I was 15- and 16-years-old each summer," Martin said. "I worked four to five hours each day and made pretty good money for a teenager."
Martin was born in Oakland, California, and grew up in Castro Valley. While attending BYU, "I had a job filling vending machines. I was working 20 hours each week for $1.75 per hour when a friend of mine said "The Daily Universe" (the university's newspaper) needed a sales rep. This position made $500-$600 which was two-and-one-half times of what I was making."
He added, "I figured I had sales experience when I was a Fuller brush man, so I applied and was hired. I changed my major from broadcasting to advertising in media management."
For the complete story, read it in the Friday, Feb. 2, edition of the Morning News.
