Put goals to work for you

Grace Christensen, a junior at Firth High School, developed a STAR event to (Students Taking Action with Recognition) project to encourage her peers to set goals.

"My project is called 'Dig In' to goal setting to become a better leader," she said.

Introducing her project, Christensen recited the story of Florence Chadwick, who, in 1952, "stepped into the waters of the Pacific Ocean off Catalina Island, determined to swim to the shore of mainland California," wrote Randy Alcorn of Eternal Perspective Ministries. "She'd already been the first woman to swim the English Channel both ways. The weather was foggy and chilly; she could hardly see the boats accompanying her. Still, she swam for fifteen hours. When she begged to be taken out of the water along the way, her mother, in a boat alongside, told her she was close and that she could make it. Finally, physically and emotionally exhausted, she stopped swimming and was pulled out. It wasn’t until she was on the boat that she discovered the shore was less than half a mile away.

At a news conference the next day she said, “All I could see was the fog.…I think if I could have seen the shore, I would have made it.”

