Quilt club donates funds to Meals on Wheels

Members of the Blackfoot Piecemaker's Quilt Club presented Sandra Shelley the quilt that was raffled off at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

This year, funds raised from the raffle were donated to Meals on Wheels at Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center. Pam Beus, director of the Blackfoot Senior Citizen's Center, received a check for $2,500 on Thursday.

"This make a big difference for our seniors," Beus said. "It's a huge help."

The quilt was a house design. Connie Tabor was the Charity Quilt Chairman with members of the club sewing individual blocks which were sewn together by Tabor. Doris Coffey did the appliqué work; the quilting was done by Shelley Day.

The club would like to thank all who purchased tickets that helped to make this donation possible. The quilt club has raffled a quilt at EISF for about 20 years. The funds raised have been donated to Meals on Wheels or to other local charities.