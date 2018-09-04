Quilt at Fair adds international flair

The invitation is open to "Take a Quilt Walk" at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5, in the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

Connie Tabor, Superintendent of Fine Arts and Needle Crafts, is the tour director.

"We added the quilt walk because it gives people a chance to ask questions and to find out what the judges are looking for. We hire judges from out of the area. It's called blind judging. We feel they do a good job."

This year, Matthew Wright of Pocatello entered a bit of international flair into the quilt show. He built a quilt to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the London Underground in 2013. It is a map of the London underground system.

