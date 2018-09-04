Quilt at Fair adds international flair

Connie Tabor, Superintendent of Fine Arts and Needle Crafts, stands in front of the Zonta quilt that is being raffled to raise money for scholarships. Tabor designed and made the quilt, Kim Diehl, quilt pattern and material designer donated the fabric. It took Cindy Piquet 35 years to complete this quilt using a Trapunto technique. It can be seen in the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Bringing a bit of international flair to the Quilt Show in the Needlecraft Building is this quilt, designed and built by Matthew Wright of Pocatello. This is a map of the London Underground in recognition of the 150th anniversary of the underground. A letter from a lady-in-waiting of The Queen of England is attached to the quilt.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The invitation is open to "Take a Quilt Walk" at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5, in the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
Connie Tabor, Superintendent of Fine Arts and Needle Crafts, is the tour director.
"We added the quilt walk because it gives people a chance to ask questions and to find out what the judges are looking for. We hire judges from out of the area. It's called blind judging. We feel they do a good job."
This year, Matthew Wright of Pocatello entered a bit of international flair into the quilt show. He built a quilt to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the London Underground in 2013. It is a map of the London underground system.
To read the complete story, see it in the Wednesday, Sept. 5, edition of the Morning News.

Category: