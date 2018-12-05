Raffle for Children's Community Christmas Project

The annual raffle for the Children's Community Christmas Project, Inc., (CCCPI) will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Lori's Salon, 40 S. Spruce in Blackfoot, across the street from the Ace Hardware parking lot.

Applications are being taken for Christmas toys, including at Lori's Salon on Saturday. The CCCP provides Christmas gifts to children, ages 0-18, from families in need in Bingham County. The gifts are tailored to the families that receive them.

Board members of the CCCPI will be at the salon to sell raffle tickets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8. All the raffle items are on display in the salon. Free cookies and hot chocolate are available.

Money raised from the raffle is used to purchase toys to be given away on Friday, Dec. 14, to children who have signed up with CCCPI.

The raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

