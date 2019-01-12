Rawhide n' Rosin to perform at BPAC

When a song is sung in perfect harmony magic happens. The musicians that have been making the magic happen are local artists Vince Crofts, Mindi Reid Palmer, and Shelby Murdock. The trio, Rawhide n' Rosin, will be performing at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.

"I love my music," Crofts said. "I work at it all the time. What keeps me going is finding people around who are talented, interested and dedicated. Mindi and Shelby are a blessing to my life."

He added, "Mindi can sing above average and Shelby can play a fiddle way above average. It's a real privilege for me to become friends with these young ladies."

This concert will be a Backstage Event where the audience sits on the stage with the performers for a more intimate and closer concert experience. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at blackfootpac.com or 208-317-5508.