Record turnout at Little Buckaroo Rodeo in Firth

The 53rd annual Little Buckaroo Rodeo went down in the history book with a record number of participants. Four hundred thirty-five kids, ages walking to 12-years-old were the rodeo performers on Friday and Saturday nights.

Isabel Wanstrom, age 11, of Seattle came the farthest distance to take part in the barrel race.

“It was the most fun kids’ rodeo I’ve ever been to,” Katie Jess of Firth said.

Her daughters, Samantha Jess, 10, and Evelyn Jess, 7, each took part in the event. Samantha was in the greased pig contest. Evelyn rode a sheep.

Samantha said, “It was fun. Another girl and I each caught half of the greased pig. I got very dirty.”

