Register now for Little Buckaroo 5K in Firth

The second annual Little Buckaroo 5K run/walk will take place at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4. The cost is $20 per person.

Proceeds will be used to benefit all sports.

"The race is along a beautiful course by the river," organizer Melissa Byington Taylor said. "Donations for this race are welcome."

People can register from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, July 27, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, at the Firth High Vo Ag Building. This is the same time and place as the registration for the Little Buckaroo Rodeo.

People can register online for the 5K run/walk by visiting @https://runsignup.com.

