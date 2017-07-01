Rhys Pope signs with TVCC

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Back on April 21, Blackfoot High School baseball player Rhys Pope signed a Letter of Intent to attend a junior college in Northern California. The College of Siskiyous in Weed, California wanted Pope and they wanted him badly, but they didn't have any scholarships to offer and it would have been a pricey move for the young man to make.

"I would have been able to earn a out of state tuition waiver after the first semester, but the first semester would have cost me around $6,000 just to enroll," Pope said. "Books, lodging and meals would have been at least another $4,000 for that first semester."

