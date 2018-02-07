Ribbon-cutting for new chiropractic business in Shelley

A ribbon-cutting took place at Elevated Life Family Chiropractic in Shelley on Wednesday.

Randy Searle, a recent graduate of Parker University in Dallas, Texas, is the chiropractic doctor.

This chiropractic practice is located at 120 N. Emerson Ave. in Shelley. The business will begin receiving clients on Monday, Feb. 12. Contact Searle by calling (208) 357-1949 or by visiting info@elevatedlifefc.com

“My specialties are pediatrics and pregnancy,” Searle said. “I encourage people to make chiropractic medicine a family affair because it helps people change their perspective by relieving stress.”

“Chiropractic medicine benefits life,” he said. “It helps newborns and beyond.”

