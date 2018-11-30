Ridge Crest 'Big Reveal' on Friday

This year, the Angel and Rita Castilleja and their children—Alyssa, Elisabeth, Alyna, Jaden, Jonathan and baby Emily received bedroom furniture, pillows, and toys.
What a surprise! The 'big reveal' for the Ridge Crest Elementary Bedroom Makeover took place Friday afternoon. Angel and Rita Castilleja, who are both deaf, and their children—Alyssa, Elisabeth, Alyna, Jaden, Jonathan and baby Emily—entered their home to find it filled with people and new appointments for the kids' rooms and a new look in their bathroom.
"It's great for the kids to have beds," their father, Angel Castilleja signed. "They are really excited to get stuff before Christmas. They were really, really surprised. They switched our pictures and made it nice and beautiful. I appreciate the elementary school; this helps us a lot."
His wife Rita agreed. She signed: "It's really made me happy. I thank the teachers, staff and principal for all their work."
