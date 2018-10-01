Ridge Crest fundraiser winners

t was a day of celebration at Ridge Crest Elementary School in Blackfoot on Friday as the winners of the Idaho Direct fundraiser were named.

The students, grades kindergarten through fifth grade, sold Idaho Direct coupon books to raise money for their school. The school received half of the proceeds. Ridge Crest Elementary earned $5,012.50.

"It has been a good fundraiser for us," Principal Doug Bitter said. "We will use the money for miscellaneous needs around the school. A chunk of it will be used for our 'Bedroom Makeover.' We hope to finish that project before Thanksgiving."

To read the full story, see it in the print edition of the Morning News.