Ring the Salvation Army's bells

The Salvation Army is once again in need of volunteers to ring the bells and collect donations here in Blackfoot. The Salvation Army uses the funds to help the poor and hungry in Bingham and surrounding counties.

The Salvation Army plans to set up at six locations in Blackfoot, at two at Walmart, and one apiece at Walgreen's, Ridley's, Kelser's and C-A-L Ranch. There are 66 one-hour volunteer slots every day at those stores for bell ringers.

Volunteers can sign up for bell ringing volunteer slots at http://signup.com/go/dyiTmfo

Those without internet access can also call the SEICCA office to volunteer, at (208) 785-1583.

Anyone who has questions about the bell ringer volunteer opportunities can email them to blackfootbellringers@gmail.com or call SEICCA directly.

