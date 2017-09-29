Robotic aid introduced at BMH for orthopedic surgery

Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) announced on Monday that it was the first hospital in the state of Idaho to perform a total knee surgery with the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System. This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements, partial knee replacements and hip replacements are performed.

"When people hear the word robot, they think of robots in cartoons," orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Peterson said.

This type of surgery is under the control of Dr. Peterson, a fellowship-trained total joint specialist at BMH. The Mako System increases surgical precision, decreases hospitalization, and speeds up recovery times. The Mako System also improves surgical outcomes and quality of life while saving patients both time and money.

Dr. Peterson outlined the benefits of this system:

—improved technology of the parts themselves

—faster recovery

—safer procedure; the robot minimizes injury to the soft tissue

—less evasive; smaller incisions

—longer lasting implant

—more natural outcome

