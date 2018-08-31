Ruff faces January trial on murder charge

Eugene Ralph Ruff of Aberdeen appeared before Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson for an arraignment hearing on Monday, Aug. 27. A plea of not guilty was entered for the charge of Murder in the first degree.

A jury trial is set to begin Jan. 22, 2019; a pre-trial is set for Jan. 4, 2019.

The death penalty will not be sought in this case, so announced Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Cleve Colson on Thursday, Aug. 16.

To read the full story, see it in the Friday, Aug. 31, edition of the Morning News.