Ruff pleads guilty to second degree murder

Eugene Ralph Ruff, charged with second degree murder, changed his plea on and pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder before Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Bingham County.

On Thursday, July 5, 2018, the Aberdeen Police Department responded to a call from at 2202 S. 3200 W. from an unnamed party southwest of Aberdeen just before 10 p.m.

When officers from Aberdeen and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found Bettilee Paulie Ruff, 62, shot dead inside a half-brick ranch-style home that was surrounded by trees and farm fields.

According to the press release, "Sheriff's deputies contacted Eugene R. Ruff, age 63, and it was determined that he had killed his wife."

The District Court accepted Ruff's guilty plea. The sentencing date for this case is 9 a.m. on Monday, April 8, before Judge Simpson. It is anticipated the sentencing will take about two hours.