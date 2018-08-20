Runners gather to join fight against CF

The 2018 Wolverine Canyon Marathon will be remembered for a very long time. Not so much for who the winner was, but that is important as well, but for a nine year-old girl who many of the runners turned out to support.

The main recipient of all the love is none other than Emersyn Drollinger, daughter of Lisal and Trevor Drollinger of Shelley and the sister of track star Paytin Drollinger and MaKay Drollinger. Emersyn has cystic fibrosis, a very progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. She was diagnosed with the debilitating disease as an infant and has lived her entire life with the disease.

Emersyn is a vibrant and energetic young lady and a very deserving candidate for all of the attention from the marathon and its organizers. She even ran in part of the race, the 5K, finishing well ahead of a lot of the athletes. Emersyn is a fighter and not about to let this disease get her down and defeat her.

