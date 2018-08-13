Runners head for Wolverine Canyon on Saturday

The second annual Wolverine Canyon Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K and 1K for kids is scheduled to begin Saturday, Aug. 18. The marathon race begins in Wolverine Canyon that is nestled in the Blackfoot Mountains of Eastern Idaho.

The Wolverine Canyon Marathon is Boston Marathon Certified and will raise awareness of Cystic Fibrosis (CF), a pulmonary disease of the lungs.

"We are partnering with 9-year-old Emersyn Drollinger of Shelley who was diagnosed with CF as an infant," Co-Race Director David Cannon said. "She deals with the symptoms and complications of CF daily."

He added, "The Drollinger family are runners. When Emersyn was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, her pulmonologist said running was the best thing in the world for her. It would help save her life because running would minimize mucus build up in her lungs."

Cannon said, "The family has declined to accept any financial benefit from the marathon so a contribution in Emersyn's name will be given to the Boomer Esiason Foundation (BEF)."

To register and for more information, visit www.Wolverine.run. Runners can register as individuals or teams. Questions? Contact co-race directors David Cannon at (208) 406-9637 or Rachel Cannon at (208) 705-7478.