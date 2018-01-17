Russets escape Snake River in wrestling

THOMAS - The Snake River Panthers and the Shelley Russets have both had long histories of being wrestling power houses and this year is no exception. The Russets just finished up in third place at the Madison Invitational by winning five individual titles, tops in the tournament. Snake River, at the same time, was finishing second in the Dahlke Duals and did so with six undefeated wrestlers.

Their dual match on Tuesday evening had been highly anticipated as both teams have a handful of quality wrestlers that will be looking for individual state titles this spring. By the time the two teams finished up their match on Tuesday night, it was the Russets who were celebrating victory by the narrowest of margins, 43-42, despite forfeiting three matches on the evening.

