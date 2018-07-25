Saddle up 'Little Buckaroos'

Pint-sized pardners will take the center arena Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3 and 4, for the 53rd annual Little Buckaroo Rodeo in Firth. The rodeo takes place in the Firth Riverview Arena.

"It's a great family friendly fun event," Shonna Saighman, chair of the Little Buckaroo Rodeo, said. "The kids absolutely love it." This year’s parade theme is, “Dreams Come True Under the Red, White and Blue.” The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4. Participants are to line up at 10:30 a.m. at Firth High School.

Registration for the rodeo will be from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 26 and 27; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, at the Firth High School Vo Ag Building. Contestants must have the signature of their parent or legal guardian at the time of registration.

A $5 entry fee is required at registration and contestants are limited to one event each. The fee includes admission to the rodeo. The entry fee includes admission to the rodeo for the participants. Saturday morning is full of activities. A 5K run begins at 7 a.m. at the Firth City Park. The cost is $20 per person. People can register online by visiting Little Buckaroo Rodeo 5K Fun Run/Walk on Facebook or register for the 5K run and the rodeo at the same time at the high school.

"There will be medals and prizes," organizer Melissa Taylor said.

For more information, call or text her at (208) 709-1451.

A cowboy breakfast will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Firth City Park. Costs for the breakfast are $5 per person or $20 per family. Proceeds go to the Firth FFA.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and the Community Orchestra begins to play at 11: 30 a.m. in the city park where there will also be vendors.

