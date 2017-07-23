Sage Hill casino robbed Sunday morning

BREAKING NEWS: FORT HALL — On Sunday, July 23, 2017, at approximately 02:25 A.M., an unidentified white male walked into the Sage Hill Casino, with a shotgun, and demanded the casino cashier to put money into a bag. After a large amount of money was placed inside the bag, the male individual took the bag, walked out of the casino and got into a truck. No staff or patrons were harmed. The truck left the casino parking lot and headed south on I-15. The truck is believed to be a newer model GMC Sierra Z71, dark colored (possibly black), 4 door crew cab, unknown license plate. The truck appeared to be lifted and had aftermarket rims.

The suspect was described to be a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a large build, weight between 230 to 250 pounds. The male was last seen wearing a red “Philly” baseball hat, black shirt with a black jacket, light blue jeans with tan brown boots. The suspect concealed his identity with a dark colored bandana. A tattoo of a human skull was on the backside of his right hand.

This case is currently being investigated by the Fort Hall Police Department and the FBI.

If anyone has information about the identity of the robber, please call the Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000. Callers can remain anonymous.