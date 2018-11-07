Santa's Helpers fundraiser on Friday

The fundraiser for Santa's Helpers is scheduled from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, at Rupe's Burgers, 302 NE Main St. in Blackfoot.

"It our pleasure to host this fundraiser," Kevin Rupe, owner of Rupe's, said. "We have been doing it for seven or eight years. The Sheriff's office, City Police, dispatch and fire fighters take orders, make drinks and run orders."

He added, "All tips and a percentage of sales for that night go to Santa's Helpers. The money is used to take kids to Walmart and let them buy presents."

This is the eighth year for Rupe's fundraiser for Santa's helpers.

